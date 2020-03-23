Debra Messing Goes After Donald Trump for Coronavirus Response, Causing Future Deaths

Debra Messing is calling out President Donald Trump for his response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, criticizing his "lies and inaction" in the face of a national and global health emergency. The Will & Grace actress has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past, but took last week to Twitter with a condemnation of his statements on the virus' spread.

Sharing a viral video featuring audio clips of Trump's responses to the coronavirus spread paired with a graph showing the number of reported cases rising exponentially within the U.S., Messing added her own commentary, calling Trump the "LIAR-IN-CHIEF" and blaming him for the deaths of "innumerable people" in the future, including his own supporters, "because of his lies and inaction."

LIAR-IN-CHIEF. #Maga have been unmoved by the 16500 lies 45 has made since elected. Now that innumerable people (including MAGA) will die, because of his lies and inaction, I wonder if MAGA will recognize that 45 must be voted out? pic.twitter.com/exzOx4G5Qz — Debra Messing✍🏻 (@DebraMessing) March 17, 2020

Messing also shared a "Timeline of Trump's Covid 19 Statements" which documented his statements about the virus up until the date he announced, "This blindsided the world."

Messing is not the only celebrity to be calling out Trump for his response to the coronavirus. Grammy Award-winner Cardi B took to Instagram recently to share her thoughts on the government's inaction.

"You know, I started doing more research and everything, and I watched a YouTube video — I don't know if it's up now. It's like, a little documentary that they did in Wuhan, China," she said. "When they put Wuhan, China in quarantine... they were spraying s— in the streets. They were knocking on each door, taking peoples' temperature, and anybody that had the coronavirus, they would do strict quarantine on them."

"My thing is, while we're quarantining at home, what is the government doing?" she continued. "Is y'all spraying s— in the street? ...Is y'all gonna one by one take our temperature to see if we got it and whatnot? How am I supposed to know that I have the coronavirus?"

As of Monday morning, the U.S. had confirmed 35,241 COVID-19 cases, with 473 people dying from the illness, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

Photo credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images