Robin Williams' Daughter Zelda Shares Rarely Seen 'Fun' Photobooth Snaps With Late Father

Zelda Williams, the daughter of the late Robin Williams, shared a lost strip of photobooth pictures taken with the comedian on Twitter Wednesday. Williams said she found the pictures while doing some cleaning as she self-quarantined herself during the coronavirus outbreak. The 30-year-old actress also told fans she was preparing to work on a podcast while stuck at home.

The strip of photos Williams shared included four fun photos of Robin and Williams. Her Twitter post went viral, with more than 357,000 likes and 32,000 retweets. Williams' brother Zak, 36, also spotted the pictures, adding, "Love this so much!"

Williams and younger brother Cody Alan Williams, 28, are Robin's two children from his marriage to Marsha Garces. Zak's mother is Robin's first wife, Valeri Velardi. Robin died on Aug. 11 at age 63.

Isolation spring deep cleaning is turning up some fun old gems: pic.twitter.com/SyV700aD84 — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 18, 2020

Since sharing the photos with her famous father, Williams continued tweeting about what she is doing while self-quarantining. She started with organizing her collection of photos.

"30 seems old enough to finally become one of those people who organizes their piles of old photographs in neatly labeled envelopes and acid free boxes... right?!" she tweeted.

Next, she shared a list of things people could do while stuck at home, including trying to learn a new language, checking on plants, reorganize draws and make your bed. Then, she polled her fans about a possible podcast. She is planning on recording herself reading fairy tales and plans to use three methods to share the stories. On Friday, she shared a photo of her set-up, with a microphone, her laptop and a copy of Grimm's Fairy Tales.

"I may try one of each to see how it goes, haha," Williams wrote. "But I was reading one of my old fairytale books last night and they often get dark and WEIRD, so wasn’t sure what would be the most helpful in this moment for folks: something calming or entertaining."

On Friday, Williams also offered some words of advice.

"You are likely going to see a lot of people say and do strange, needy, desperate things in the coming weeks. Loneliness and fear can do that, and being cooped up will have people reaching out, or lashing out, in odd ways," Williams wrote. "Please be patient with your fellow human. They're bored."

Williams has often shared emotional messages with fans. When she turned 30 in July 2019, she shared an emotional post about putting a difficult decade behind her.

Initial attempt at MacGyvering a podcast desk set up to read y’all some fairytales! Admittedly, it is looking very Princess and the pea. Had to take out some books for fear of tumbling the whole tower. But it’s happening! pic.twitter.com/3g7aS1j3fT — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) March 21, 2020

"I leave behind one of the worst days of my life, and many amazing ones," Williams wrote at the time. "I leave behind a decade that helped me grow from being a wide-eyed, precocious, old-souled young girl into a bright-eyed, capable and hopeful WOMAN. Oh, and mama? Thank you to you and Dad for bringing me into this world and for always believing in me... I may not have always believed in myself, but HOLY S—, I do now!"

Williams was last seen in an episode of Jane the Virgin in 2019, and has voiced characters in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and The Legend of Korra. She also starred in the 2016 Freeform series Dead of Summer.

Photo credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images