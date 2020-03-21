Britney Spears Accepts the 'Do Your Part' Challenge to Help Fans During Coronavirus Outbreak

Britney Spears has officially joined the 'Do Your Part' Challenge. The endeavor is aimed at getting people to help give back to their communities amid the uncertainty and challenges brought on by coronavirus. Naturally, Spears announced her participation via Instagram.

"So, our world is going through such hard times right now, and my sister [Jamie Lynn Spears] just nominated me to help people, whether it's with food or with getting your child diapers, whatever it is, DM me, and I will help you out," Spears said in the clip. She added in the caption that she was "picking three fans to help out during this difficult time. DM me and let me know how I can help and I will do what I can. The singer also nominated three more people to keep the challenge going, including Will Smith and her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Spears is the latest musician to throw her notoriety behind the endeavor, which comes at a particularly tough time for the entertainment industry as a whole. Not only are gatherings of more than 10 people discouraged (or, in some cases, prevented), but major music festivals are being canceled or postponed, while venues across the country have temporarily shuttered in order to help slow the spread of coronavirus. Similarly, bands ranging from Pearl Jam to Chris Stapleton to Miley Cyrus to The Foo Fighters have all postponed their spring tour dates, just to name a few.

However, with the limit on gatherings, which has pretty much made any concert a no-go (unless you're Post Malone), a number of artists have been getting creative in terms of filling the gap. On Wednesday, Luke Combs streamed a show from his garage amid his own self-quarantine, which Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood did on Thursday night as well.

In fact, the practice has gotten so widespread in recent days that MTV has actually revived its MTV Unplugged series for a special string of concerts being live-streamed in an era of social distancing and abundant caution.

While not a performance, Garth Brooks has followed the lead of a number of other noteworthy celebrities who's used social media to speak directly to their fans while also offering some words of encouragement.

"Just think of others," Brooks said during his weekly Studio G session. "We'll all get through this, I promise. These are times that we don't know, but watch what happens when you look hard. You're going to see the light in all of us... Just be patient."