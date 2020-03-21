Coronavirus: Andy Cohen Was Self-Quarantined With Son Ben Before Testing Positive for Illness

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen revealed on Instagram Friday he tested positive for the coronavirus. Cohen, who lives in New York, started self-quarantining on Monday with son Benhamin Allen, and started hosting his SririusXM radio show Andy Cohen Live from his apartment. During Monday's episode, he revealed a neighbor was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

On Monday, Cohen said he was "not letting anyone into my home," including his friends, reports PEOPLE. "I’m not going anywhere," he continued. "I'm just here with the nanny and Ben and we are hunkered down. We have enough food for two weeks."

Cohen, 51, said he learned on Sunday one of his neighbors tested positive for COVID-19. "I took Ben for a walk yesterday when he woke up from his nap at five," Cohen said Monday. "I have a neighbor who has coronavirus and I went out to get them food at the supermarket and some supplies and I left them in front of their door."

"The person that I know who has it has had terrible, terrible aches and pains and chills for, this has been going on for almost a week," Cohen explained. "They just cannot shake it."

On Wednesday, Cohen said he was beginning to feel symptoms of the disease. He had a 99.5-degree fever and took a Tylonol Tuesday night. When he woke up, there was no fever. Cohen also said he knows of several people who have tested positive for coronavirus, including his neighbor and an audience member of John Hill's 54 Below show, which featured Cohen on March 11.

On Friday, Cohen shared a post on Instagram confirming he tested positive for coronavirus, even though he quarantined himself for the past week. He will also delay plans to host WWHL from his apartment.

"After a few days of self-quarantine, and not feeling great, I have tested positive for Coronavirus," Cohen wrote. "As much as I felt like I could push through whatever I was feeling to do #WWHL from home, we’re putting a pin in that for now so I can focus on getting better. I want to thank all the medical professionals who are working tirelessly for all of us, and urge everybody to stay home and take care of themselves."

Just hours before Friday's post, Cohen told Variety he planned to host his Bravo show from his apartment. He planned to have Jerry O'Connell, Nene Leakes and Ramona Singer as his first guests using Facetime.

"Our show is arguably the most lo-tech show in late night in its current form. So the idea of taking it down even further a few notches is just ironic and hilarious," Cohen said. "I mean, we're the show that I still can’t believe gets a live signal out of a very small clubhouse in Soho. So we will now be from my own clubhouse in the West Village. My show has always been something of a little coffee klatch, party-line type show. And this seemed like a very natural extension of not only the show, but obviously the times that we're in right now."

The last new episode of WWHL aired back on March 12. Cohen also hosted appeared as a celebrity contestant on Jimmy Kimmel's upcoming Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? revival, which debuts on ABC on April 8.

