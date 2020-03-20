Chrissy Teigen Slams Ivanka Trump Over Self-Isolation Coronavirus Tweet and Fans Have Words

By Libby Birk

After Chrissy Teigen had a few words for first daughter Ivanka Trump amid self-isolation, fans went wild on social media. Teigen, 34, took a swipe at Trump, 38, who posted a photo of her and two of her kids playing in a makeshift tent inside while social distancing themselves from others.

In her tweet, President Donald Trump's daughter wrote about a "fun activity" to do with the kids amid self-isolation. "Plan a living room camp out!" she tweeted. "Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & 'pack' sandwiches, salads (S'mores optional)." Teigen didn't appear to be partial to the idea, and instead quote tweeted Trump's tweet, asking that the U.S. government provide the general public with more tests for the coronavirus. "after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests?" she wrote.

"also that's a clothing rack but yeah america only understands 'taped together brooms,'" Teigen added.

Many others pointed out that the photo Trump used was actually a few years old and originally from a vacation to Russia. One person even noticed that the baby she's holding in the photo is now almost 4 years old.

It's safe to say Teigen's tweet brought out the reactions. Continue scrolling to see what people are saying.

Some agreed with Teigen, lambasting Trump for assuming all Americans have the resources to stay home from work amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Others wondered how genuine Trump was being, as judging by the children's ages, the photo was clearly a few years old. 

Some had ideas they wanted Trump, an adviser to her father, to take to the Oval Office when it comes to taking care of those working in public amid the pandemic.

Some asked Trump about her idea for entertaining children in ICE detention centers.

Still others disagreed with Teigen's point of view and wondered how she would have reacted had former first lady Michelle Obama sent the same photo.

One person wondered what Teigen was doing specifically with her own privilege to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Some simply poked fun at Trump's "broom" comment, wondering who kept enough brooms to tape together for a fort.

