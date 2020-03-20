Chrissy Teigen Slams Ivanka Trump Over Self-Isolation Coronavirus Tweet and Fans Have Words

After Chrissy Teigen had a few words for first daughter Ivanka Trump amid self-isolation, fans went wild on social media. Teigen, 34, took a swipe at Trump, 38, who posted a photo of her and two of her kids playing in a makeshift tent inside while social distancing themselves from others.

In her tweet, President Donald Trump's daughter wrote about a "fun activity" to do with the kids amid self-isolation. "Plan a living room camp out!" she tweeted. "Throw a bedsheet over some taped together brooms. Plan a menu & 'pack' sandwiches, salads (S'mores optional)." Teigen didn't appear to be partial to the idea, and instead quote tweeted Trump's tweet, asking that the U.S. government provide the general public with more tests for the coronavirus. "after we quote pack unquote sandwiches can we please have Covid tests?" she wrote.

"also that's a clothing rack but yeah america only understands 'taped together brooms,'" Teigen added.

Many others pointed out that the photo Trump used was actually a few years old and originally from a vacation to Russia. One person even noticed that the baby she's holding in the photo is now almost 4 years old.

