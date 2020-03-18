'Wonder Woman' Lynda Carter Pays Tribute to Late Co-Star Lyle Waggoner

Lynda Carter is remembering her Wonder Woman co-star Lyle Waggoner. Just after it was confirmed Tuesday that Waggoner had died at the age of 84, Carter took to social media to join the crowds of fans paying their respects, sharing a special tribute to the actor alongside a black-and-white photo from their time on the popular comic book TV series.

"Lyle Waggoner was a memorable colleague and co-star, but he was also a friend. His kindness meant the world to me when I was very young and just starting my career," Waggoner wrote in the post, which was also shared to Twitter. "Lyle and I last spoke in 2018 and I’m so glad we had the chance to catch up. We talked about how lucky we both were to be surrounded by such wonderful family and friends. I will miss you, Lyle."

Carter and Waggoner had starred on the hit series for three years from 1975 to 1979. With Carter taking on the titular role, Waggoner portrayed Colonel Steve Trevor, which remains one of his most memorable performances.

Waggoner sadly passed away on at his home on Tuesday morning following a battle with an unnamed illness, and fans have since used Carter's post as a place for them to leave tributes of their own.

"Thank you, Ms. Carter and Mr. Waggoner for bringing these two characters to life on TV and for forging enduring performances for generations to come," one fan tweeted in response.

"You two had beautiful chemistry on the screen," wrote somebody else. "His Steve Trevor showed boys (like me) it was totally cool to let a woman be the hero & save the day."

"TRULY devastating news," commented a third person. "Your Wonder Woman is my absolute favorite show ever. Lyle is my first Steve Trevor and I am so saddened by the news. Dedicated a late night watch along of Return of Wonder Woman to him this Friday on DC Universe. Hope many can turn out for the watch..."

Along with his time on Wonder Woman, throughout his decades-long career, which skyrocketed after he landed a role in Gunsmoke, Waggoner earned dozens of credits to his name. Although he had been eyed for the title role on the Batman series and had ultimately lost that role to Adam West, he went on to star on the legendary sketch show The Carol Burnett Show from 1967-1974, where he appeared as the announcer and portrayed various characters.

The actor's other credits include Charlie's Angels (1980), The Love Boat (1979-1982), and various roles on Happy Days (1980-1984), among many others.