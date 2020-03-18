Malika Haqq and O.T. Genasis Welcome Son Ace Flores

Malika Haqq welcomed her newborn son on March 14, 2020 and shared the exciting news with fans on social media. She and ex-boyfriend O.T. Genasis welcomed their son Ace Flores, both revealing adorable photos on their Instagram accounts shortly after. In Haqq's photo, she showed Genasis' hand underneath hers with Ace's hand on top. "Ace Flores 3.14.2020," she captioned the sweet post.

While she chose not to reveal his face, Genasis did as he captured a perfect moment of their son swaddled in a blanket that gives fans a perfect glimpse of his face. "Ace. I love you 03.14.20."

Haqq made her surprise announcement back in September, but never revealed who the father was. When her best friend Khloé Kardashian threw her a gorgeous baby shower, she posted a photo of she and Genasis together as she cradled her belly that told fans he was the baby's father.

"Relationships don't always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon," she captioned the photo. "I've been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months have been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores parents."

While this is Genasis' second child — he also has a 10-year-old son, Genasis, from a previous relationship — this will be Haqq's first, something she's been looking forward to for a while now.

"I have always wanted to be a mother and it's still a little bit surprising," she told PEOPLE when she made her initial announcement. "But I'm overjoyed! I'm a very emotional person anyway, but this is another heightening of emotion ... I feel really good about where I am in my life being pregnant now."

When Kardashian threw her an extravagant baby shower, she gushed on social media how special she felt since she had never had an occasion thrown in her honor before. Haqq and her guests were all dressed in either beige, white or brown, while the decorations represented the same color theme.