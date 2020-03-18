Busy Philipps Admits She's 'Down' for 'Freaks and Geeks' Revival (Exclusive)

Since her breakout role on Freaks and Geeks, Busy Philipps has gone on to an amazing career in both film and television, as well as astonishing ventures in and out of Hollywood. But now that it seems as though society is heading into a revival renaissance of '80s and '90s nostalgia with popular shows and movies making a comeback in some way, Philipps wouldn't mind stepping back into the shoes of her role in a revival of Freaks and Geeks as Kim Kelly. In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, the 40-year-old actress and writer said she would absolutely be "down" to start working with her old castmates again, but didn't fail to recognize it might be a challenge.

"I love Freaks and Geeks. I was just trying to think ... because you have to do the math because it's been what, 20 years?" Philipps noted. "Okay, so the show would take place in the year 2000 because the show took place in, [actually] most people don't know this, most people think it was in the '70s, but the show was supposed to take place in the year, 1980. It was 1980 — '81 was supposed to be the school year. That means we would be in the year 2000 [to] 2001. That would be a really intense TV show!"

Like most things to consider when potentially bringing a show back to life is the cast's current schedules. Philipps worked alongside other huge names in Hollywood like, James Franco, Linda Cardellini, Jason Segel and Seth Rogen.

"Yea, I mean, the other thing is everybody's schedules are so busy," she said before adding how she wants to "watch Linda Cardellini on Dead to Me, but then also everybody can do a million things — I'm down!"

While that may take a while to come to fruition, if it ever does, Philipps is keeping more than busy with other things in the meantime. Something that's catching her attention most recently is her partnership with Poise, as they create efforts in destigmatizing certain issues "one-in-three women" go through, which is bladder leakage — is something the mother-of-two can relate to.

"No one talks about it, and I was right there with them [Poise]. I thought, well, listen, I didn't realize after the birth of my second kid that I would experience it, and then there I was, like, trying to sneeze and all of a sudden I was like, 'Oh no, what's happening to me?'"

The brand's new campaign, "It Takes Poise" is aiming to spark an honest conversation and banish insecurity surrounding societal expectations. Over the next five years, Poise will invest $1 million dollars in like-minded initiatives that are combating unfair norms for women, and this is something Philipps is more than on board for.

"I think the more that women talk about it and share their experiences, the better off we'll all be, right?"

Photo credit: Simon Russell/Getty.