'Blue Bloods' Actor Ed Asner's Tweet in Light of Coronavirus Pandemic Sparks Emotional Response From Fans

Blue Bloods star Ed Asner's recent message of support amid the coronavirus outbreak is drawing major response from fans. After Asner, who made his debut on the CBS police procedural drama earlier this year as Chuck Kennedy, took to Twitter Sunday night to spread a few good thoughts in this challenging times, dozens of fans flocked to react to the post and applaud Asner for maintain a positive mindset.

Taking a moment to say hi to everyone out there. For everyone that is worried or scared about their health or their job I send out a virtual bear hug. We will get through this. Stay strong America. Help each other. You are what makes this country great. — Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) March 16, 2020

In a follow-up tweet, Asner added asked fans to "forgive me for not tweeting globally. We all have this!"

The coronavirus pandemic has hit Asner especially hard, as his recently-opened Ed Asner Family Center announced that it would be closing its doors amid the outbreak. Founded by his son and wife, the center helps those with special needs and their families "seeking wholeness in all attitudes of life," according to the center's Twitter account.

