'7th Heaven' Star Lorenzo Brino's Friend Shares Touching Candid Videos of Late Actor

Following the tragic news that former 7th Heaven star Lorenzo Brino has died at the age of 21, many of those who were closest to him have taken to the web to issue some tributes. On Sunday, TMZ reported that Brino had passed away after he was involved in a car crash in San Bernadino County in California. He reportedly lost control of his Toyota Camry and then crashed into a pole. Brino, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was later pronounced dead. Now, one of Brino's friends has posted a video to YouTube that features some candid and sweet moments of the late child star.

Brino's friend, Stephen Dulay posted the video tribute on Thursday. The video, which was set to Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa's emotional song, "See You Again," featured many of the pair's moments tearing it up in the gym. Not only did it showcase some of their training sessions, but it also showcased some of their other hangouts, including the time that they went hiking around Runyan Canyon Park. At the end of the tribute, Dulay wrote that his YouTube video was "In Loving Memory of Lorenzo Brino, You will always be missed brother."

"From September 21st-March 9th 2020 we were blessed to have Lorenzo Brino’s Beautiful soul in our lives," Dulay wrote in the description for the video. "The amount of people he touched with his character and charm was unbelievable. He was a loyal friend and an amazing brother. He would always get my back no matter what. Rest In Peace Brother."

In addition to Dulay's tribute, Brino's sister, Mimi Brino, has also issued a lovely tribute to the late former 7th Heaven star online. On her Instagram, Mimi wrote a lengthy message in honor of her brother, writing that he was gone but that he would never be forgotten by those who knew him best.

"To my amazing and crazy brother. You might be gone but it’s true when people say “gone but never forgotten”. Saying that you were a blessing is an understatement," she wrote. "You brought light to so many lives and you did so much with the too short of a life that you had. I had the privilege of growing up side by side with you for an absolutely wild 21 years."

"Believe me when I say that you drove me so insane at times, but you were also a part of some of my most cherished memories," she continued. "I am so so happy to know that I was beyond loved by you and that I forever have a guardian angel by my side. Rest In Peace Lorenzo, I love you now and I’ll love you forever."