Kelly Ripa Gets Botox Amid Stress of Coronavirus Outbreak

While the rest of the world is rushing to fill their homes with toilet paper, sanitizer and disinfectant wipes after the Coronavirus breakout, Kelly Ripa is rushing to get botox. In a video she shared on her Instagram stories, the morning show host was seen with her doctor as they joked about potentially running out of botox now. While Ripa is fully aware of the severity of the virus, she decided to have a little fun to lighten the mood.

"There's a very serious medical problem going around right now. What is it?" Ripa asked according to ET, to which Dr. Robert Anolik responds, "It's botox deficiency." With the talk show host replying, "Acute botox deficiency," both of them were fully aware of how serious the situation is in the moment as Ripa didn't fail to point out how Dr. Anolik is keeping his distance.

"He's afraid I'm going to touch him. You know, I appreciate how germ nervous you are, because we all are," she said. "There are great CDC rules and I appreciate them. Having said that, in this time, we can notice that there's been a lot of worrying. You can see it's written all over my face, but Dr. Anolik decided to be brave today and come into work to treat my acute botox deficiency syndrome."

Once she received the injections, she added, "Is there any botox left for everyone else?"

Her doctor responded jokingly, "We used it all up, hopefully there won't be a shortage."

The 49-year-old then shared a few videos of herself working out at home while joking, "Putting my botox to good use... Right now, let's face it, people are a little afraid to work out around other people. And guess what, my arms are not gonna tighten themselves."

Between concerts being canceled or postponed, airfare rates dropping by the day, sporting organizations suspending their seasons, people around the world are not taking the coronavirus lightly.

In fact, Kim Kardashian is encouraging her fans to stop using their elbows to greet one another, as an alternative to using their hands, because we still use our elbows to cough into and feels it might still pose a danger for everyone. In a few Instagram stories, she revealed to her fans that under her household, they're bumping feet instead. She was also seen wiping down a makeup box her sister Khloé Kardashian sent because her younger sister was seen coughing and she isn't about that right now.