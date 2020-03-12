Tom Hanks' Coronavirus Diagnosis Lamented by Whitney Cummings' Perfect Tweet

Whitney Cummings' tweet about Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is striking a chord with social media after the beloved couple announced Wednesday they had contracted the coronavirus (COVID-19). Shortly after the news broke, Cummings joked that it was like the pandemic virus was making a point by choosing such high-profile and popular celebrity couple to infect, earning more than 64,000 favorites in just a few hours.

It’s like it picked the celebrity we cared the most about to make a point — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) March 12, 2020

Hanks and Wilson announced they had tested positive for the virus Wednesday in twin statements on social media.

"Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive," the actor wrote on his Instagram.

He continued, "Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated. Take care of yourselves!"

The couple's son, Chet Hanks, took to Instagram not long after to reveal he was confident his parents would make it through their treatment fine.

"Wassup everyone. Yeah, it's true my parents got coronavirus. Crazy," Chet says in a video shared to Instagram Wednesday.

He added: "They're both down in Australia right now 'cause my dad was shooting a movie down there. I just got off the phone with them. They both are fine. They're not even that sick. They're not worried about it. They're not trippin' but they're going through the necessary health precautions obviously.

Tom's oldest son, Colin Hanks, also commented on Twitter Wednesday night. "We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from everyone. My parents are receiving excellent care in Australia and doing well (and in good spirits) given the circumstances," he wrote. "Despite the fact I'm in L.A. and haven't seen them in over three weeks, we have been in constant contact and am confident that they will make a full recovery."

"I don't think it's anything to be too worried about," he concluded. "I appreciate everyone's concern and the well wishes. I think it's all going to be alright. I appreciate it. Everybody stay safe out there. Much love."

Photo credit: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty