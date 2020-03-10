Katy Perry Tells Her Grandma Her Pregnancy News Before Her Death in Touching Video and Fans Are Emotional

Katy Perry fans are getting emotional after the pregnant singer shared a video of herself telling her dying grandmother that she was going to have a baby. In the black and white clip Perry shared as part of her tribute to Ann Hudson, 99, Perry sits next to her grandma's hospital bed and reveals the exciting news.

"Grandma, it's Katy. I just wanted to tell you, I know you're not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you," Perry can be heard saying in the clip. "I'm gonna tell you that I'm gonna have a baby. I'm pregnant, grandma. Katy is finally pregnant. She's the last one, but I have a baby inside me. And I wanted to tell that to you." While her grandmother's reaction can't be seen in the clip, it seems as though she responded positively to Perry's happy news.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the touching moment. Continue scrolling to see.