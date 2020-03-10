Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Just Posted the Sweetest Photo With His 89-Year-Old Aunt

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson celebrated International Women's Day on Sunday by shining the spotlight on some of the most important women in his life. The actor took to Instagram to mark the day, sharing a special tribute to his Aunt Dorothy. Johnson penned a sweet message alongside a photo of himself sweetly kissing his aunt on the cheek.

"Sugar time!" he began. "Lovely Sunday visit this afternoon, when one of my favorites, Aunt Dorothy (the pride of Macon, GA) drove up with the family to spend a little time with us."

"89 years young and still handling business like a boss," he continued. "What a life.

She blessed us today with her presence."

Johnson's aunt was far from the only woman he celebrated on Sunday, as the Jumanji: The Next Level actor also took a moment to celebrate each of his three daughters – Tiana Gia, 2 next month, Jasmine Lia, 4, and Simone Alexandra, 18 – in separate posts.

"Respect the ground you walk, protect the name you carry and blaze your own [WWE NXT] [WWE] path," he wrote of Simone, who recently followed in her father's footsteps when she signed with WWE and kicked off her training at its Performance Center in Florida. "Proud of you and as you go down the road, I'll always have your back."

In a second post, Johnson celebrated daughter Jasmine, sharing a photo that was presumably taken in Hawaii.

"Pōmaika’i / Blessed, strong and the world will hear from you one day," he captioned the snapshot.

The actor's third and final post went to his youngest daughter, Tiana Gia, Johnson sharing a sweet video of himself asking the youngster, "can you say, 'I'm a pretty girl?'" He went on to encourage Tiana to repeat, "I'm an awesome girl," "I'm a smart girl," "I'm a very smart girl," and "I can do anything" before giving a shout out to Lauren Hashian, her mother.

"The world will one day hear from you too, my strong little love," Johnson captioned the video. "And I can't promise you I'll love you for the rest of your life, but you have my word I'll love and protect you for the rest of mine."