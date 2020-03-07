Russell Brand Dishes on Heartbreak Just After Ex-Wife Katy Perry Reveals Pregnancy

Just as his ex-wife, Katy Perry, was announcing some major news, Russell Brand opened up about his love life in his own major way, as the Daily Mail noted. His comments come nearly a decade after he and Perry parted ways (he and Perry divorced in 2012).

On Thursday, Brand, who has been married to Laura Gallacher since 2017, shared a message about love on Instagram. The comedian captioned his Instagram post with "Healing From A Broken Heart Has your heart ever been broken?" and asked fans what they thought about the matter before opening up himself.

"I've experienced heartbreak for most of my life," he said in the clip. Brand went on to say that while he did have a "promiscuous" phase, he had "fallen in love with a lot of people" over the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Brand (@russellbrand) on Mar 5, 2020 at 1:01am PST

Brand's comments come amidst his Recovery Live tour across Australia. According to MusicFeeds.com, his tour has been billed as "a funny and profane exploration into personal development and wellness from a comedian who has dedicated himself to spirituality to avoid self-destruction."

"This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons," Brand also said about the tour. "This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it's weird that this is the way you're going to find it."

Not only do his comments come as he's on tour in Australia, but they also come amidst his ex-wife's recent announcement that she's expecting her first child with her fiancé Orlando Bloom. Perry announced her pregnancy by revealing her baby bump in the music video for "Never Worn White," which was released at midnight on Thursday.

"love u guys so much. was a bit nervous about sharing something so personal like the song n the bump n I hv never gotten this much love n support, it's overwhelmingly lovely. thank u," Perry wrote on Twitter following the reveal.

On an Instagram Live video posted shortly after her music video was released, Perry explained that she's due to give birth this summer.

"There's a lot that's going to be happening this summer," she explained. "Not only will I be giving birth, literally, but also, figuratively, to something you guys have been waiting for. So, let's just call it a double whammy. It's a two-for."