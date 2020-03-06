Orlando Bloom's Ex-Wife Miranda Kerr Reacts to Katy Perry's Pregnancy Announcement

Katy Perry announced her pregnancy this week with the release of her new music video for new single "Never Worn White," confirming that she and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting their first child together. Bloom is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn, who he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and Kerr quietly used social media to support Perry and Bloom after their announcement on Thursday.

Perry used Instagram to post a clip from her music video after its premiere, sharing a section of the video in which she sings while wearing an outfit made out of flowers and sitting on a hill of flowers before the shot switches to Perry wearing a white gown that shows off her baby bump. Kerr "liked" the post and Bloom commented a simple red heart emoji, which has since been liked over 22,000 times.

Bloom and Kerr were married from 2010-2013 and welcomed Flynn in 2011. In May 2017, Kerr married Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel and the couple welcomed son Hart in May 2018 and son Myles in October 2019.

Bloom and Perry became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 and were reportedly planning on marrying in early summer in Japan but have put their plans on hold due to the coronavirus.

"It was all set for Japan with 150 guests. Katy was actually really excited about walking down the aisle pregnant," a source told PEOPLE. "They were both so elated that all the wedding details were finally coming together, but they are hitting pause because of coronavirus."

Perry revealed in an Instagram Live that she is due this summer and hinted that she will be releasing her upcoming album around the same time she gives birth.

"There’s a lot that will be happening this summer," she said. "Not only will I be giving birth literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy."

"I am excited," the American Idol judge told fans. "We're excited and happy. It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together with each other."

