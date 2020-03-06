Chrissy Teigen Reveals She's Been Suffering From Terrible Recurring Nightmares: 'It's Ruining My Life'

Chrissy Teigen is getting candid with her fans after revealing she's been suffering from nightmares. The mom-of-two says when she goes to sleep, she wakes up in sweats every single night from the same nightmare that continues to reoccur, and when she goes back to bed, she falls right back into it. While nothing has worked just yet, she did tell her followers that she was switching up the scenery for herself by sleeping in their guest bedroom.

"I know this sounds insane but I think I have some kind of ghost or evil spirit and I have the worst nightmares," she said in an Instagram story video according to PEOPLE. "I will go to bed super early and I will sleep so long and I will wake up soaking wet because I have just the most terrible nightmare. It's always the same nightmare."

While she didn't spare any details about what exactly has her sweating at night, she did express how sick of it she is saying, "I'm tired of it and it's ruining my life, so I'm sleeping in a different room tonight. We'll see if this makes a difference."

Teigen has become known over the years for clapping back at internet trolls, and it seems as though she assumed she would receive some hate after telling people that she's sleeping in a different room aside of she and husband John Legend's.

"I understand it's very privileged to have an extra room, but I do. It's called a guest room. It's where guests sleep when they come over. There's no guest here so I'm sleeping here tonight," she explained before adding, "I need to feel good and I can't live this way anymore. I cannot do this nightmare anymore. It's driving me insane. It's literally making me crazy. I have to stop. It has to stop."

She also took to Twitter to tell her fans that she would let them know how it goes.

I’ve been having the same nightmare for months. If I wake up, i fall right back into it when I go back to sleep. And when I do officially wake up, I’m soaking wet and so sad all day. I’m tired!! Sleeping in a different room tonight pic.twitter.com/QUaYLtB65D — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 5, 2020

This isn't the first time Teigen has expressed her frustration with something that's preventing her from living life in a peaceful manner, Teigen, who shares daughter Luna, 3, and son, Miles, 1, with Legend, also dealt with postpartum depression following the birth of her daughter Luna. Thankfully, she found a solution to the problem and hasn't experienced that following the birth of Miles.

Photo credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty.