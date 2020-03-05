Katy Perry Screams While Showing off Baby Bump in Instagram Live Video

Katy Perry was so excited to finally share her pregnancy news with fans on Thursday that she couldn't help but scream during her Instagram Live, where she talked to followers while laying down on a bed, clad in a yellow, brown and pink striped dress that showed off her baby bump. "There's gonna be a lot more releasing than music," Perry said at one point during her livestream, panning the camera down to her stomach and back up to her face before letting out a long scream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyxwig) on Mar 5, 2020 at 5:59am PST

Perry's upcoming arrival will be her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom, and the singer told her followers that she is "excited" for the journey.

"We're excited and happy," she said during her Live. "It's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep. I like to tell you guys everything, but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which was through a piece of music because that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together with each other."

The 35-year-old also opened up about her pregnancy cravings, sharing that she's "been eating the same burrito for weeks on end" and "literally never cared for spice and now I have to carry Tabasco sauce in my purse."

"Foods that gross me out now are beef," she added. "I'm not really into red meat. Thank God for the Impossible Burger."

During her chat with fans, Perry revealed that she is six months pregnant, hinting that both her baby and her upcoming album will arrive during the summer months.

"There’s a lot that will be happening this summer," she said. "Not only will I be giving birth literally, but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for. So let’s just call it a double whammy."

Perry officially confirmed her pregnancy on Thursday, March 5 with the release of her music video for new single "Never Worn White," in which she stands in a white dress and cradles her bump as she sings, ending the clip with a shot of herself in profile that showed off her growing stomach.

Perry's upcoming arrival will be her first child while Bloom is already dad to 9-year-old son Flynn with ex-wife Miranda Kerr. Perry and Bloom became engaged on Valentine's Day in 2019 after dating on and off since 2016.

Photo Credit: Getty / David Livingston