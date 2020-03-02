Marie Osmond Isn't Leaving Any Money to Her Children in Her Will

Marie Osmond isn't keeping it a secret to her kids that they won't be getting any financial help from her in her will. Appearing on The Talk, Osmond revealed that her and her husband aren't going to throw a bunch of money on their children. She explained in her reason that they both feel it'd be a "great disservice" to their kids.

The couple share seven kids: Craig, 36, Jessica, 32, Rachael, 30, Brandon, 23, Brianna, 22, Matthew 21, and Abigail, 17. The two also had an 18-year old son who passed away 10 years ago.

When talking on the subject, Osmond said if you hand your kids all this money, it can give them a false sense of safety and allow them to get away from working on their own. She said the "one most important gift you can give your children... that's the ability to work."

"You see it a lot in rich families where the kids don't know what to do so they get in trouble, so I just let them be proud of what they make and I'm going to give mine to my charity," Osmond said.

The singer also recalled a past memory where her family ended up getting in a fight over a mirror after her aunt and uncle passed away. Seeing that all over a will further convinced her she never wanted to put that on her children.

The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood was the only one who pushed back on Osmond's decision to not include financial gifts to her children in her will. Underwood cited a few reasons with the main one being that kids who come from money have a better sense of money.

Underwood said Osmond's children probably have a "healthy respect for money."

"I would love to have some type of money left for me from somebody else so I can have a leg up," Underwood added. "I think when wealthy people say, 'I'm not leaving my kids anything,' well, they've been living this great life.'"

Osmond made her debut as a co-host on The Talk on Sept. 9, 2019. She was named the replacement for Sara Gilbert as she left the show to focus more time on The Conners. Osmond also balances her time to be able to continue her performances in Las Vegas.

"I think I am going to enjoy this life," she told Entertainment Tonight in May. "That's really part of the wonderful thing. I get to get up in the morning and be done by noon, and actually have dinner with my husband for a chance, which will be a beautiful thing. [I get to] see my grandkids and I can do other projects."