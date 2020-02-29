Britney Spears Hits the Beach on Instagram After Revealing Broken Foot

Britney Spears appears to have bounced back after a recent dance rehearsal gone wrong. The Daily Mail noticed that the singer took to Instagram on Friday to post a number of photos, some of which showed her bikini-clad and enjoying some time at the beach. The posts came just days after she was rushed to the hospital after breaking her foot -- which she also documented on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Feb 28, 2020 at 10:05am PST

In the caption, Spears simply put an assortment of rose and coffee emojis. She also shared another pair of photos of a tree that holds a special place in her heart.

Out of all of my pics, this tree is my favorite," Spears wrote. "And trust me this doesn't even come close to the real beauty I saw in person," she continued, adding "God bless you all."

While there was no mention of her recent trip to the hospital, Spears' legion of followers filled the comments with well-wishes.

"You're my favorite person in this world," wrote one fan.

"I hope you're doing well," wrote another. "We all think about you."

A third simply commented "It's Britney beach," a nod to her 2013 single "Scream and Shout" with Will.I.Am.

Spears was rushed to the hospital on Feb. 18 for a broken foot. Her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, posted a photo of the two of them, indicating that she was already on the road to recovery.

"When you break something it tends to heal stronger specially [sic] when you're my girl," Asghari wrote in the caption. "My lioness broke her metatarsal bone on her foot doing what she loves, which is dancing. Wishing her the best recovery so she can jump, run, and dance her butt off." He also added a hashtag for 'Stronger,' another reference to one of her pop classics.

On Wednesday, Spears highlighted the exact moment the injury happened, even apologizing to her followers in advance for it being "kind of loud."

"I haven’t danced in six months so I was full throttle at this spot," Spears explained under the clip. "And yes, I know I'm barefoot... don't laugh but I grip the floor better that way."

Spears is also working on the new series Sweet Magnolias for Netflix, a romantic drama based on a series of novels by the same name written by Sherryl Woods.