Mark Wahlberg Reveals Explicit Reason He Confronted DJ in Middle of Father-Daughter Dance

Mark Wahlberg has come clean about why he confronted a DJ at his a recent father-daughter dance. The Transformers star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where he explained what motivated him to do so. And it boiled down to a bad song selection.

"I didn't get one dance," Wahlberg said, via E! Online. "And I told her we were going to do the whole big circle and I was going to go off. And she said, 'Dad, if you embarrass me, I will never talk to you again.' But what she did do is she hung out with me. She sat there on the edge of the stage, by the DJ. And then I'm sitting there with one other dad and I'm like, 'This is not an edited version of this song. There are explicit lyrics being played at a school dance for girls and I'm like, 'no good.'"

"I told the DJ and he's like, 'Oh, I thought it was,'" the actor continued. "I said, 'What are you doing?' I'm hearing F-bombs and this and that. Not okay!"

The DJ quickly changed his choice of music, and Wahlberg added that he and his daughter "still had a great time together." And all without embarrassing her.

Back in January Wahlberg got into a back-and-forth on social media with Dr. Oz over the talk show host's proposition of intermittent fasting, which means not eating several hours before bed -- then several more hours after walking up. Wahlberg did not agree.

"If you wanna challenge me, I'll come hungover, eat a big steak, and you can do your little 20 push-ups with one leg, your assisted pull-up, I'm telling you you'll need a defibrillator when I'm done with you," Wahlberg said at the time.

That same month, the actor also spoke about his favorite memory of the late Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.

"Kobe was always really sweet and could realize the difference between what his job was, who I was a fan of, and the mutual respect that we had for one another," Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight. He added that the former Lakers star "would always go out of his way to be especially kind to my children."

Wahlberg's next feature, Spenser Confidential, premieres on Netflix March 6.