Presley Gerber Loving Attention for Face Tattoo While Mom Cindy Crawford 'Seeking Therapist' for Him

Presley Gerber, the son of supermodel Cindy Crawford, is establishing himself as a wild child, and reportedly making his parents increasingly concerned. The 20-year-old model got a face tattoo reading "misunderstood" on his right cheek earlier this month, and is reportedly loving the attention the tattoo has attracted. Crawford and husband Rande Gerber are "beside themselves" after their son got the tattoo, though.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by c/s ∴jon✞boy∴ p/v (@jonboytattoo) on Feb 7, 2020 at 1:02pm PST

A source recently told Us Weekly Crawford and Rande are "beside themselves" by Gerber's recent actions and are "seeking a therapist's help."

"He's been sent to a rehab-like program in the past," the insider told the magazine, reports the Daily Mail. "Presley's hanging out with a group of people who've been negatively impacting him."

A source also told Us Weekly his parents are "very worried" about Gerber as he tries to figure out what to do with his life. He is reportedly not interested in pursuing a modeling career, as his younger sister Kia Gerber, 18, did.

"He had a blossoming modeling career but he's not interested in being a model," a source said. "It's not his passion. He's trying to figure out what he wants to do."

As for Geber, he seems to be enjoying the attention his latest actions have received.

"Presley is obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now," a source told Us Weekly. "He is trying to get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity. He also likes the attention he’s been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts."

"Presley feels like there’s a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful, and Kaia is thought of as a ‘sweetheart’ and Cindy and Rande have such respected reputations in everything they do," the source continued. "He wants to do his own thing and find his own place in the world."

Earlier this month, Gerber showed off the face tattoo on Instagram. He then published an Instagram Live video in which he defended it against mounting criticism.

"I just wanted to come on here and be like, if anyone has s— to say to me about this or anything else and my family or how I grew up or anything," Gerber said. "I will give you my address, I promise, and you can come say it to my face."

"I don't feel very understood, I guess," he later said, adding, "If I thought this was going to ruin my face or I didn't want this, I wouldn't have done it. I think that's a pretty obvious thing."

The last time Gerber made headlines was back in December 2018, when he was arrested for driving under the influence. In July 2019, he reached a plea deal, and agreed to plead no contest to one misdemeanor of driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content. He was sentenced to three years of probation and was ordered to complete a DUI program and two days of community service.

Photo credit: Tal Rubin/GC Images/Getty Images