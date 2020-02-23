Kate Beckinsale Reveals Stunning Bikini Photos With Quirky Caption

Kate Beckinsale is not afraid to express herself, bare skin, and take on critics with her social media presence. Her latest photo is another example of this, and it comes with a cheeky caption that captures why so many find Beckinsale delightful.

The photo shows Beckinsale standing by an open door in a maroon bikini, looking off at something past the camera. The location doesn't reveal itself too well until you read the caption she wrote to accompany it.

"When a door closes, a window opens.or it should in a bathroom, if people have any manners at all," the actress wrote, eliciting a few chuckles from her followers in the comments.

"My Dad always said he left something in the bathroom and send one of us to look for it. It was not a great childhood," one scarred commenter wrote.

"I gotta know what your trainer does for you as well as your nutritionist. You look gorgeous at your age and I’m 20 years younger and need some tips, stat!" another added, pointing out Beckinsale's trim figure.

"Best. Toilet attendant. Ever." a third added in.

The last time Beckinsale was showing off her bikini body was back in November when she shared some "out of office" photos. The difference then was the criticism and trolling that Beckinsale got.

"Shes too old..looking for attention hahahaa!!" the troll wrote on the photos back during Black Friday. Beckinsale was quick to hit back, dropping a forceful response.

"Are you aware that when you get the urge to accuse someone of something, especially someone you don’t know, or attribute an intention without ever having met the person, that the only thing really being achieved is revealing something about yourself or something you fear about yourself?" Beckinsale replied. "I don’t know you and I don’t know who has made you feel that if you get older you have no value, can’t be attractive or sexy or have a relationship with your body that isn’t only self loathing, but as one female to another, don’t let any of that noise bother you. You’ll feel more powerful, may well physically blossom, know who you are and what you want and get good at setting healthier boundaries.

"If you’re young and fearing getting older, don’t. It’s not at all how people scare you it will be especially for a woman. You’ll come into your own power in a way that feels steady and so many more things will feel possible. The people or press that are scaring you that your value is tied up in youth, or in fact anything that is not currently within your reach, is noise I do hope you allow yourself to ignore. If you’re older and fearing less is available to you, it actually isn’t, don’t let that limit you in anything."

Beckinsale closed her comment by sending "love" to the troll and keeping positive.