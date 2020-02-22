Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sultry in the Kitchen With Her Revealing Green Gown in New Photos

Kourtney Kardashian gave her fans quite the eyeful on Thursday. As PEOPLE noted, the reality star posted a couple of photos of herself on Instagram in a backless green gown that showed off a bit of her backside.

Kourtney posted two separate shots of herself posing in the kitchen whilst donning the fabulous, sparkly green dress. In the first snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star can be seen looking back at the camera while she heats up the stove. In the second, she looks directly at the camera while she stirs the pot. Both shots feature Kourtney's revealing, yet incredibly chic style.

"cookin’ up positivi-tea," Kourtney captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 21, 2020 at 3:13pm PST

While fans got to see a revealing side of the reality star on Thursday, you won't be able to see a whole lot of Kourtney on the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. In November 2019, the mom-of-three, who has appeared on the E! series since its premiere in 2007, revealed that she would be taking a step back from filming the show.

"I just decided to spend more time as a mum and put more of my energy there," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "But I'm not saying goodbye… I think you'll have to see more of it on the new season, season 18. It isn't airing yet, but it's being filmed. Currently, in this room."

At the end of Season 17 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney explained to her family that she needed to take a "break" from filming the series for the sake of her own well-being.

"I feel like I've been bullied for the last two years by Kim and Khloé, if I don't do something that fits their mold of how they want me to be. I just think no matter what, my sisters, they're always looking for a reason to give me s—," Kourtney said on the show after getting into an argument with Khloé during a trip to Wyoming.

"It's not okay that I feel like I'm at my breaking point," she added. "I need a break, and I don't want to film anymore."

According to PEOPLE, Kourtney is reportedly doing well after taking this much-needed break for herself.

“She is happy to be filming less for both herself and her kids,” a source told the publication.

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids. There are already trolls that post nasty comments about the kids,” the source continued. “They are too young to read about it yet, but Kourtney would hate for them to read it as they get older. She feels more and more protective of the kids.”