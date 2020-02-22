Diddy Hospitalized, Reveals Video Before Surgery

As he revealed on Instagram, Diddy is taking some much-needed time to focus on his own well-being. According to PEOPLE, Diddy told fans via his Instagram Story that he was undergoing his fourth surgery in two years in order to repair a quadriceps tear.

In his Instagram Story, Diddy apologized to his fans for having to cancel a planned appearance in San Francisco. But, as he went on to reveal, he was missing out on the appearance for a very important reason, as he had to undergo surgery.

“I just found out yesterday, they squeezed me in for today,” he shared in a video, which showcased him in a hospital bed as he was being prepped for the surgery. “Pray for ya boy, I’m gonna see you all next time and make it up y’all.”

Diddy went on to explain in his videos that he's an accident-prone person and that's why he's had some health issues in recent years.

“I’m clumsy. I trip. I fall. I fall in holes. It’s always been like that,” he told fans. “This is my fourth surgery in two years. I’ve had two rotator cuffs, a knee replacement, and now it’s on quad.”

“At the end of the day, this is God’s work to slow me down, take better care of body and eat right — and just stop treating my body like a machine," he added.

“This is unbelievable,” Diddy continued, telling fans that he didn't want any sympathy. “I did it to myself by accident.”

The entertainer went on to note some of the various surgeries that he's had over the years. Apparently, Diddy has had 10 medical procedures during his lifetime including four rotator cuff surgeries, a partial knee replacement, and operations on his toe, wrist, and bicep.

“I just wanna be honest with ya and say to everybody else that’s clumsy and accident-prone, I pray for you,” he said. “Pray for me. This is gonna be my last surgery, I promise.”

After he shared these surgery updates with his followers, Diddy acknowledged some of the inspiring kids he recently met on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The day before his surgery, Diddy met a group of children fighting childhood cancer who went viral in December for requesting to dance with the rapper.

“You guys are truly inspiring me now,” Diddy said about the group of kids that he met on the talk show. “Never give up. Praise. Peace.”

