Shemar Moore Receives Warm Message From 'Bounce Back' Co-Star Lindsay McCormick After His Mom's Death

Following the news that Shemar Moore's mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, had passed away, many of the Criminal Minds alum's fans and co-stars alike have sent him supportive messages on Instagram. Lindsay McCormick, who co-starred with Moore in the 2016 film The Bounce Back, even sent him an incredibly kind message on Instagram in which she noted just how special Momma Marylin was.

"Praying for you. I can’t even imagine what you must be feeling right now," McCormick commented on Moore's Instagram post about the sad news. "Momma Marylin was such a special woman."

McCormick wasn't the only cast member from The Bounce Back to send some kind words Moore's way. Bill Bellamy, who starred in the film alongside McCormick and Moore, also commented on the S.W.A.T. star's Instagram post.

"My prayers go up for you my brother... it’s so much to process .. may God surround you with love through this horrible time," Bellamy wrote.

One of Moore's co-stars on S.W.A.T., Lou Ferrigno Jr., also sent the actor his condolences.

"So so sorry to hear this terrible news my brother," Ferrigno wrote. "You are a man of strength and honor that she forged from fire, and she will forever be proud, looking down upon you from heaven. My heart hurts for you and your family."

Moore originally announced that his mother had passed away via Instagram on Wednesday. According to the actor, his mother died on Feb. 8 at the age of 76.

"Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, my mother, best friend, and partner in crime passed away Feb 8th at 76 years old... I miss her more than I ever thought possible and I don’t know how to do this life without her .... but I get my STRENGTH from her and I will be OK because of HER," he wrote. "Mama.... here come that man!!!!! What I do from this day forward is for YOU!!!! I’m going to continue to LEAP and pray that the NET appears!! It was too soon .... and it hurts so bad.... but I know you are with me and will continue to give me strength... I love you mama."

The Criminal Minds alum later posted a slideshow of photos and clips of his mother in a touching tribute set to Celine Dion's "Because You Loved Me."

"My Mama always said “I was at the front of the line when God was handing out sons” .... and I always said “Mama, you know I cut the line to get to you!” I love you mama," Moore wrote, captioning the lovely tribute.

