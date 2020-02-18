Justin Bieber Opens up About Crying Paparazzi Photos

Justin Bieber is shedding a little more light on the viral photos captured of him back in the summer of 2018 that showed the "Yummy" singer in tears while sitting next to his soon-to-be wife Hailey Baldwin. After photos surfaced, Bieber briefly spoke on the subject but didn't dive into too much detail; however, in the most recent episode of his YouTube Originals docuseries Justin Bieber: Seasons, he opens up about crying, saying that it's OK to be emotional.

The video opens with Bieber sitting in a confessional style interview, as he addresses how he felt in that moment the photo of him and Baldwin was taken.

"This is me with Hailey in New York, we were riding bikes, and I remember just struggling, I remember feeling like, emotionally just overwhelmed, and talking to her not knowing how to, like, communicate certain things and just feeling kind of like frustrated," he started.

He continued to explain, "You know, there's been a lot of things that have happened in my life and, um, I think this was a point in my life where I was just so overwhelmed."

"I'm just being a normal person and crying," he added. "When I'm in the media and I look at things on the internet and people are like, 'Justin's upset, why is he upset?' It's like, they don't give me permission to be upset. I don't have permission to be, you know, be human and shed tears."

He ended his intro with, "There's so many people every day who are in a conversation with their girl or their wife or their mom and they break down, you know? But they don't have cameras capturing it. So people are like, 'Is he okay, is he having a mental breakdown? And I'm just emotional...and that's OK."

Baldwin backed up her husband, saying that he has good days and bad days like everyone else.

"There's always going to be good days and bad days, if you work a 9 to 5 job or if you're Justin," she explained. "It doesn't really matter who you are, everybody's going to have days where they feel crappy and they don't feel like pushing through that day but it's part of life."

One part of the video shows Bieber shooting his "Yummy" music video — a huge moment according to Baldwin, who said it was the first video of his featuring "his own, solo work for the first time in a really, really long time" — but he wasn't as excited on set as he felt he should have been. He was battling with being overwhelmed, but managed to get himself through it.

The brief episode ended on a positive note as those close to Bieber expressed how happy they are for him now and that the young singer seems to be in a much happier place than before.

Photo credit: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU.