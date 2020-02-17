Lizzo Blasts 'Body-Shaming Men' in New NSFW Rant

Lizzo is continuing to be body positive, and calling out double standards as she does it. In an interview with Brazil's TV Folha last week, the "Truth Hurts" singer called out men who body shame women, noting the double standard that exists and allows them to avoid the same type of scrutiny over their bodies.

"I think that women are always going to be criticized for existing in their bodies and I don’t think I'm any different than any of the other great women who've come before me that had to literally be politicized just to be sexual…you know what I mean?" Lizzo asked the interviewer. "[Just to] exist."

The rapper went on to note how this double standard has plagued women for decades.

"Things that were beautiful on them were called flaws, and they persisted against that, fought against that, and now I'm able to do what I do because of those great women," she continued. "And they all look completely different, they don't all look the same, and they all had to deal with the same kind of marginalization and misogyny."

"So, what does that tell you about the oppressor? What does that tell you about men? Get it together, we don't talk about your d—k sizes, do we? Like, 'that's not a conventional d—k size, it's too small,'" she said. "We still let ya'll a–es run all over the godd– place."

Finding mainstream success after her third album, Cuz I Love You, was released through Atlantic Records last year, the 31-year-old rapper opened up about her body positive message helped lead to her stardom after being named TIME's 2019 Entertainer of the Year.

"I've been doing positive music for a long-a- time," she told the outlet. "Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren't popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I've seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I'm mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we've never seen anything like this before?"

Despite frequently being targeted for her physical appearance, exemplified by recent comments from Jillian Michaels as well as online trolls that led her to take a brief Twitter hiatus, Lizzo hasn’t let the negativity stop her from celebrating her body. Earlier this month, she labeled herself a "roll model" while showing off a set of sexy beachside photos from her vacation in Brazil, drawing praise from her followers.