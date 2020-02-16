Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Daughter Lola's Response to Parents' Flirty Remarks Light up Social Media

Seeing you parents' public displays of affection can be embarrassing for any child, especially when you famous mom and dad do it on social media. That's exactly what happened to poor Lola Consuelos, who was horrified by parents Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' latest interaction on Instagram. The 18-year-old's comment lit up social media as much as he parents' initial remaks.

Back on Monday, Ripa shared a video of herself in the dress she wore to the Oscars, lifting he skit to reveal television producer Albert Bianchini. "Oil change," Ripa wrote in the caption.

"Been thee..." Consuelos added in the comments.

This kind of fun PDA on Instagram is nothing new, but Lola added her own hilarious response to this latest instance when Comments by Celebs shared it.

"Absolutely repulsive," she joked.

The comment quickly earned more than 440 likes and started a whole new conversation. Many thought it was too funny, although one person took it too literal and said she should be happy he parents are so in love.

Lola also commented on a formal photo Ripa shared from the Hollywood & Highland Center's staircase leading up to the Dolby Theatre. "Prom #2020," Ripa wrote in the comments.

"Ur trying to be like tarek and me...and it's weird," Lola replied, referring to her relationship with her boyfriend.

Ripa and Consuelos have one of the strongest marriages in Hollywood today, having tied the knot in 1996 after meeting on the set of All My Children. They are also parents to Michael Joseph Consuelos, 22, and Joaquin Antonio, 16.

Scroll on for a look at the hilarious responses to Lola's comment.

Photo credit: Getty Images