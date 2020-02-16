Jennifer Lopez Is 'Relaxed and Recharged' With New Bikini Selfie in Wake of Super Bowl, Awards Season

Jennifer Lopez is proving she is complete body goals with her latest selfie setting social media ablaze. In a fiery snapshot shared to her Twitter and Instagram Sunday afternoon that has raked in more than 5.4 million likes among the two networks, the 50-year-old actress and performer revealed she is "relaxed and recharged" following her sultry Super Bowl LIV performance with Shakira and awards season for her movie, Hustlers.

View this post on Instagram Relaxed and recharged. 🤍 A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Feb 16, 2020 at 10:22am PST

In the photo, Lopez can be seen sporting a white string bikini with her rock-hard abs on full display, while her usual long locks are tied back up into a bun. The image is not one Lopez has shied from sharing before. The "Jenny From the Block" singer has shared multiple images over the years of her toned physique, sharing intimate glimpses into her hardcore workout results.

The photo raked in a number of responses from fans at both Instagram and Twitter, many who expressed their excitement over the photo with fire emojis, heart eyes and praised hands.

"Now that's how you start a [fire emoji] wowza!!!" wrote one fan.

"'Just when I was about to skip working out today," added another.

I hope I look like that at 50.

But like ... with boy parts.

You know what I mean. — Jarrett Bellini (@JarrettBellini) February 16, 2020

girl wtf....I'm logging out...accurate depiction of me lookin at this photo 😭😭😭😭💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/xCYhQXGQow — LEAH (@leahTHEEleo) February 16, 2020

"IM SORRY BUT EXCUSE ME HOW ARE YOU SO FRICKIN PERFECT," tweeted another.

While it's easy for so many of us to skip gym days, Lopez has admitted in the past she is someone who holds herself accountable when maintaining her strength and agility, telling Us Weekly she will "rarely" skip a workout.

"Sometimes, I work too late the night before, and I'm like, 'Ugh, I can't do this.' But I tell myself, 'Just do it. It's only an hour,'" Lopez said. "It's just talking yourself off the ledge of being a lazy bum."

Lopez admits she also loves to keep her routines diverse by working with different trainers when on each side of the coast. In an interview with Hollywood Life, Lopez shared how it was all about maintaining a "balance," and "switching it up" for her body.

Earlier this year, Lopez told Hello! magazine that she is "100 percent convinced that working out is part of what makes [her] so happy, in addition to her favorite activity: dance.

"Dance has always been a huge part of my life and taking the time to move my body and do something that's so good for me is key to my happiness," she said.

Photo credit: Getty Images