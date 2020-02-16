Amanda Bynes Snaps New Selfie After Engagement Reveal

Amanda Bynes posted a new selfie on Saturday, giving fans their first look at her since they learned about her engagement. The actor is engaged to marry Paul Michael, and she looks pleased about it.However, Bynes kept comments disabled on her latest post.

Bynes stared directly into the camera in her latest selfie, posted on Instagram on Saturday. It showed her with shiny black hair falling in waves around her shoulders over a cozy white sweatshirt. She wore a bejewelled nose ring in her septum and neat make-up around her eyes and lips.

Bynes had no caption to add to the post, and she did not want fans chiming in either, apparently. Comments were disabled on this selfie, which gave her followers another look at the heart shape outlined on her left cheek. At this point it seems safe to say the tattoo is permanent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Bynes (@amandabynesreal) on Feb 15, 2020 at 6:24pm PST

Bynes recently shared with her Instagram followers that she is engaged, posting a photo of an impressive ring on her finger. Her fiance's hand was nearby in the shot, with a gold band around his ring finger as well.

Bynes later shared a picture of herself with her new fiance, whom she named the "love of [her] life." The Blast then reported that this mystery man is named Paul Michael and the two have been dating for "several months."

Bynes and Michael reportedly met in an Alcoholics Anonymous program while Bynes was recovering from her past struggles with substance abuse and mental health. Michael is reportedly in his 20s, and lives in the San Fernando Valley in California, where many people in the entertainment industry reside.

Michael's family reportedly has connections to the industry as well, though details are sparse. So far, fans have not recognized him from any big productions, but they are happy for Bynes nonetheless.

Bynes has kept fans guessing online in recent months, and they do not seem to mind. She became a social media sensation with her frank Twitter commentary at the beginning of the decade, but that soon became entangled with her substance abuse and mental health struggles, which took her offline for a while.

Now, Bynes seems content to keep things cryptic, but she is apparently doing well. While her freshly dyed hair and face tattoo have drawn concern from some commenters, others feel that they are seeing Bynes finding her own way for the first time. So far, the actress has not given an update in her own words since the engagement.