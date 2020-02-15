Blake Shelton Knocks His Valentine's Day Gift to Gwen Stefani out of the Park

Singer Gwen Stefani might be under the weather lately, but Blake Shelton brought some extra sunshine on Valentine's Day Friday. The country superstar got her a giant bouquet of flowers arranged in a heart. Stefani showed off the bouquet on her Instagram Story Friday and could not stop gushing bout Shelton.

(Photo: Gwen Stefani/@gwenstefani)

"Blakey, I got my Valentine's flowers," Stefani said in one clip. "They're absolutely ridiculously beautiful."

She also showed off a card he got her, reading, "Happy Valentine's Day! I love you so much. Blake."

In another post, Stefani added their duet "Nobody But You" as a soundtrack. The track was first released in December. On Friday, they released a behind the scenes clip on making the song's elaborate music video.

"I don't wanna live without you / I don’t wanna even breathe," the couple sing in the track, which they performed together at the 2020 Grammy Awards last month. "I don't wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me."

Unfortunately, Shelton and Stefani could not be together on Valentine's Day, as Shelton performed at the Tacoma Dome in Washington State Friday night. He is now on his Friends and Heroes 2020 Tour with The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, Trace Adkins and Lauren Alaina. The tour ends on March 21 in Detroit.

Meanwhile, Stefani is in Las Vegas to perform more shows in her residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood. She is fighting an illness though, and had to cancel shows on Feb. 8 and Feb. 12. She promised her fans she feels well enough to perform Saturday night.

Shelton and Stefani have been dating since 2015, after they met on The Voice. Although they scored a big hit with "Nobody But You," Stefani recently told E! News they do not plan on making a whole album together.

"I don't think so," Stefani said last month. "But we have done a lot of music together, actually, considering we have only known each other a few years. We wrote two songs together, so that's a lot, 'cause he never does that. He's sharing his talent with me."

Indeed, Shelton said they sing all the time at home, when no one is recording.

"We do that all the time," Shelton said before the Grammys. "We sing at the house. Music is such a part of our everyday life anyway, together. Performing here, it's the Grammys, so you're nervous about that, but the actual performing together part is just what we do."