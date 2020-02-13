Coco Austin Reveals Racy Valentine's Day Photoshoot Pics

Coco Austin is known for eye-catching and racy photo shoots, and now the longtime model has revealed a series of brand new and provocative Valentine's Day pictures. In the photos published by The Daily Mail, a pink-haired Austin is seen wearing a black lingerie outfit, with sheer leggings and a floral-design bra. There is also a sheer corset attached to the pantyhose, which just barely covers her black thong. Austin completes the ensemble with a pair of black high heels, and diamond earrings with a matching necklace. Notably, Austin is also rocking pink lipstick, to match her long, curly locks, and some of the photos reveal her gorgeous diamond wedding ring. Scroll down to see some of the photos, as well a few of Austin's other more sizzling snaps.

Slide 1 of 7 Ice T's wife Coco Austin puts her famous curves on display in skimpy black lingerie for a sizzling Valentine's Day photoshoot https://t.co/Mm2jCV4i6b — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 13, 2020 Austin was born in Austin was born in Tarzana, California in 1979, and raised in Palos Verdes, which is not far from her birth city. Later in life, her family moved away from California, and settled in new Mexico.

Slide 2 of 7 Nicole Coco Austin nice and thicc SEXY AF black lingerie. #WB pic.twitter.com/abPNTtp8Fj — TheeEdgersCelebs (@edger_pro) February 12, 2020 She is the oldest of five, with one younger sister and three younger brothers. Her real name is Nicole Natalie Marrow, but she got her nickname "Coco" as a child, due to one of her younger brothers mispronouncing her name.

Slide 4 of 7 #CocoAustin #Lingerie #ValentinesDay Coco Austin in Lingerie As She Prepares To Give Ice T A VERY Special Valentine’s Day https://t.co/zNM4ymLJcW pic.twitter.com/2IjDjtlxv2 — ynnmedia™ (@ynnmedianetwork) February 12, 2020 In addition to her modeling work, Austin has also appeared in a handful of small films, such as Southwest Babes (2001), Desert Rose (2002), and The Dirty Monks (2004). She has turned up in a number of TV projects as well, like Hip-Hop Wives, RuPaul's Drag Race 5, and Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Slide 5 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Feb 6, 2020 at 9:47am PST Austin's Law & Order: SVU appearance — as well as her time on Hip-Hop Wives — is notable, due to the fact that she is married to rapper/actor Ice-T. The couple married in 2002, and share one child together — a daughter named Chanel — who was born in 2015.

Slide 6 of 7 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coco (@coco) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:39pm PST In 2011, Austin and Ice-T debuted their own reality TV series, Ice Loves Coco, which aired on the E! network. The series ran for three seasons, eventually ending in February 2014.