Pamela Anderson's Ex-Husband Jon Peters Claims He Paid Her $200K Debts During 12-Day Marriage

Jon Peters wants to clear the air about his time with Pamela Anderson. Peters and Anderson just called it quits on their marriage just 12 days after their wedding. Now, the hairstylist-turned-film producer is clarifying some of the statements that have been circulating about the now-former couple since news of their split went wide.

Specifically, Peters is referring to a story ran by Page Six last week, where an anonymous source told the outlet that Anderson "came back from her trip and Jon said to her, 'I love you, let’s get married,'" which led to their walk down the aisle on Jan. 20. Now, in an email to Page Six, Peters is looking to set the record straight.

"Everything they told you was a lie," Peters wrote, referring to the source. "Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in."

Peters went onto write that he "dropped everything for Pam," before detailing some financial specifics of their 12-day marriage.

"She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There's no fool like an old fool. There's a lot more to the story but I think the text… is self-explanatory."

He then attached a copy of the text message he sent to the former Baywatch star telling them that their relationship was over.

"These past 9 days have been a beautiful amazing love fest," he texted. "But this whole marriage thing with lawyers, debt and Jazmin [sic] has scared me. It made me realize that at 74 I need a simple quiet life and not an international love affair."

In a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, Anderson wrote she was "moved by the warm reception to Jon and my union," before addressing their abrupt split.

"We would be very grateful for your support as we take some time apart to re-evaluate what we want from life and from one another. Life is a journey and love is a process. With that universal truth in mind, we have mutually decided to put off the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process."