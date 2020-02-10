Jenna Dewan Just Legally Changed Her Name Back in Wake of Channing Tatum Divorce

With her divorce from Channing Tatum now finalized, Jenna Dewan is making some changes. While the actress had been going by Jenna Dewan Tatum, she's dropping her ex's surname entirely. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, as of Feb. 6, she's once again known as Jenna Dewan -- legally speaking.

The news comes just a few weeks after Dewan and Tatum were able to come to an agreement on custody of their daughter, Everly. The couple managed to work out a 50/50 custody split and will be working with a counselor to create a schedule to split holidays and custody time fairly. They're also maintaining their agreement to keep their six-year-old daughter's privacy in mind via their respective social media posts.

News of their divorce came as a surprise when they announced it back in April of 2018, but they released a joint statement stressing that there were "no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."

Since their split, Tatum starting dating Jessie J, then Tatum went wild online dating after they broke up before they were able to find happiness in each other's arms only a few weeks later. Since getting back together, they've had some issues hiding their affection from one another, either.

Meanwhile, Dewan is happily engaged to Steve Kazee, and are expecting a child of their own. The actress also shared an intimate pregnancy photoshoot on her Instagram last week, which she called one of "the most magical times" of her life. She's also considering the possibility of more kids in the future, as she revealed to Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter's podcast, He Said, Ella Dijo.

"This time around, people are asking me, 'Are you done? 'Every time I go to say, 'I'm done,' I can't say it, so it's very interesting to me," she said. "I'm going, 'Am I going to have another kid?' I don't know, I'll leave it up to the universe. I do like people pregnant. The first trimester of this particular pregnancy, I was sick a lot. I was nauseous a lot. ... but I like to be pregnant, I'm pretty good."

The actress also told Us Weekly back in October that Everly is excited to become a big sister, as well. "She tells everybody in the world, anyone and everyone. She tells everyone she sees, 'Did you know I'm going to be a big sister?' She's so happy."