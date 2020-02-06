Kirk Douglas Fans Send out 'I am Spartacus' Tributes After His Death

Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died on Feb. 6 at age 103, and fans have since been honoring him on social media with a reference to one of his most famous roles. Among his over 80 film roles, Douglas produced and starred in 1960's Spartacus, playing the titular slave in what would become Universal Studios' biggest moneymaker for a decade. The movie also helped to break the Hollywood blacklist that began in the early years of the Cold War.

(Photo: Getty / Silver Screen Collection)

Many fans on Twitter used a quote from the film in which Douglas proclaims, "I am Spartacus!" to pay tribute to the late star.

"Such a History you have left behind!" shared one. "A fantastic life with your wife Anne, your legacy will live on! Such a wonderful life in film! I AM SPARTACUS! 1 Man who never stood Alone! ICONIC."

"How very sad. RIP Kirk Douglas," a second person tweeted. "Those of us who continue to fight for freedom and against oppression know your legacy. You were Spartacus. I am Spartacus. We are Spartacus."

"Rest In Peace Kirk Douglas," shared writer Phil Rosenthal. "Today, let's all say, 'I am Spartacus.'"

"Thinking about Kirk Douglas and his family tonight. Not only was he a towering presence in film history," added actor Bryan Cranston. "He also risked his career and financial stability to do the right thing to help break the Blacklist. That kind of heroism makes all of us stand up and shout, I AM SPARTACUS."

Douglas' son Michael Douglas announced the news of his father's passing on Instagram on Wednesday.

"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," Michael's post began. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband," he continued. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

"Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas."

Photo Credit: Getty / Silver Screen Collection