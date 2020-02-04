'Wheel of Fortune' Host Pat Sajak Takes Jab at Iowa Caucus Confusion

Currently, the state of Iowa is unclear on how many votes which Democratic Presidential nominee earned what percent of votes after a technical meltdown on Monday. What was set as the first contest for the Democratic presidential nomination, the state of Iowa is still very confused on numbers because none of the results have been pushed out. Nothing was reported by midnight Eastern time and the Iowa Democratic Party said on Tuesday morning that caucus results would be released some time today, but still, nothing. Now, Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak, poked a little fun at the scenario. He sent out a tweet and fans reacted.

Latest results from Iowa: More updates later. — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) February 4, 2020

To make things more confusing, different candidates stepped in to claim victory. Pete Buttigieg mislead his followers and opponents by making an announcement, while Bernie Sanders campaign responded with a release of unofficial figures showing he might be ahead. Amy Klobuchar claimed her hefty performance and the strength it had. But, none of the numbers have officially been announced.

While Sajak may have poked a little political fun publicly, fans are happy to see him on his feet again after having emergency surgery for a blocked intestine.

"Our taping on Thursday was canceled because host Pat Sajak underwent successful emergency surgery to correct a blocked instestine," the show's producers announced. "He is resting comfortably and looking forward to getting back to work. Taping resumed today as scheduled and Vanna White has stepped in as host."

White, who's been on the show for as long as fans can remember — 37 years to be exact — stepped in for him, and while fans were eager to see her in the new role, she wasn't concerned about that.

"It was horrible, just horrible," she recalls after hearing the scary news of Sajak. "We've been together 37 years, and it's not the same — we are a team. We're together. It just felt weird with him not being here on the set."

"You think the worst, because you never know when you're going in for surgery. You never know what's going to happen," she added.

Thankfully, the two have been reunited and moved forward with business as usual.