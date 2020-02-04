Christina Aguilera Fans Go Wild for 'Dirrty' Throwback Photo

Christina Aguilera made the jaws of her 6.6 million Instagram followers drop with her latest "Dirrty" era throwback photo. On Monday, the five-time Grammy winner shared a snap of herself in her iconic skin-baring outfit from her hit 2002 "Dirrty" music video, cheekily captioning it, "bad b– for life."

According to the Inquisitr, the post gained nearly 60,000 within the span of just 41 minutes, with fans, of course, immediately flocked to comments, flooding the comments section with fire emojis and declaring Aguilera "Your Majesty, The Queen of Pop."

"Long live the stripped era the birth of Xtina and Fighters," wrote one fan.

"xtina was the cornerstone of my tween existence," added another.

"I mean you just are everything!" boasted a third. "Since day one. Real, dope, original, never drifted and always focused on music that inspires and never boasting about money in your records. Realness. Being Humble when you got da biggest Rumble speaks volumes."

"Yes you are, and proud of it," another fan agreed with Aguilera's caption. "That's why you're loved so much."

The post and the reminder of her early music career and stunning vocals also had fans asking about new music, some asking when they can expect to see Aguilera taking the stage at a Super Bowl halftime show.

"OMG, THIS PANTS ARE SOOOOOOO PRETTY AND MEMORABLE," wrote one person. "YOU DESERVE MAKE A SUPERBOWL SHOW."

"When are we getting new music love you," commented a second.

"When are you going to show the world how to do a super bowl half time show??" asked another. "[Christina Aguilera] it's been 20 years."

Monday's post marked just the latest throwback photo Aguilera has shared and came just a week after she marked 20 years since she took home her Best New Artist Grammy Award win.

"20 year anniversary of winning the [Best New Artist] Grammy," she captioned the snap. "What a ride it's been! Since this particular category can never be won again, it makes it an extra special award to me, looking back amongst all the amazing Grammy moments & wins over the years."

"Congrats to all the nominees for your incredible success!" she wrote, referring to this year's list of nominees.