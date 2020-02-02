Super Bowl 2020: All the Stars Spotted at the Chiefs and 49ers Game

Super Bowl LIV is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year, and accordingly, there are a lot of stars on the scene. From athletes to musicians to actors and actresses, the sporting event looks an awful lot like like a red carpet event without all the suits and gowns. Here is a look at who is in Miami for the Super Bowl 2020.

The Super Bowl is a one-day event to the viewers at home, but it can completely transform the city that hosts it for a week ahead of time. Already, fans have seen coverage of Miami's Super Bowl preparations this week, including big concerts in town and celebrity sightings.

These culture shocks are not always a net-positive, as Harry Styles learned the hard way on Friday night. With severe thunderstorms bearing down on Miami on Friday night, organizers and fire marshals waited too long to cancel Styles' concert, so that most of the audience was already crammed into the venue when they learned that Styles would not be performing.

Hopefully, Styles will be more relaxed on Sunday during the game itself. Meanwhile, other stars on hand will not be conducting business in town, but instead were invited thanks to their Super Bowl commercials airing this year.

The advertising lineup for 2020 is stacked, with some clips already going viral ahead of the big day. While the ambitious ads play on the screen, many stars will be in kicking back in the stands, enjoying those paychecks.

Here is a look at the stars spotted at Super Bowl LIV on Sunday.