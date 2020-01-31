Super Bowl 2020: Jason Momoa Strips Down and Lathers up in Sudsy Commercial

We've seen Jason Momoa fight underwater, but we have never seen him lather himself with soap suds. That was until the Aquaman star shared a long trailer for his Super Bowl commercial. Momoa stars in a spot for Rocket Mortgage Quicken Loans, which features himself having fun in a bathtub and grooming himself in his bathroom.

The spot ends with the tease, "Jason Momoa like you've never seen him." It ends with the date for Super Bowl LIV.

"Been an epic week but we're just getting started," Momoa wrote in the caption. "Can't wait for everyone to see me [get comfortable] on Sunday ALOHA J."

Momoa has been teasing the commercial since the start of this week, beginning with a video of himself doing ominous voiceover work.

"You've seen him as a superhero, a warrior, and an outlaw. But you've never seen Jason Momoa like this," Momoa said in the clip before the camera pulls back to reveal he is just talking into a pink hairbrush in his bathroom.

"Gonna be an epic week," Momoa wrote. "Momoa like you ain't never seen before coming super bowl Sunday." He included the hashtag "Momoa Bowl."

Quicken Loans CMO Casey Hubris told AdWeek the idea of teaming up with Momoa originated with High Dive, a Chicago-based ad agency.

"They pitched us this idea very early on with Jason in it; we fell in love," Hubris said. He added that Momoa also "fell in love" with the idea, which centers on Momoa beginning to feel comfortable in his home with Rocket Mortgage.

Quicken Loans is a new player in the Super Bowl ad game, making their debut in 2016 with a spot to introduce Rocket Mortgage. Their 2018 spot featured comedian Keegan-Michael Key as a translator for mortgage lenders.

Momoa, 40, shot to fame with his role in the first season of Game of Thrones. In 2018, he starred in Warner Bros.' Aquaman, which made over $1.1 billion worldwide. He also stars in the new AppleTV+ series See, in which he plays a warrior whose children are born with sight in a world where humans can no longer see.

Last week, Momoa made headlines in Pittsburgh for visiting children at UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. He is in Pennsylvania to film Sweet Girl, a new Netflix movie. In the film, Momoa stars as a husband seeking revenge for his wife's death while protecting his daughter.

Super Bowl LIV airs live on FOX from Miami on Sunday. Kick-off is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images