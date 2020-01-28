Jim Carrey Paints Emotional Tribute to Kobe Bryant to Say 'Thank You' After His Death Alongside Daughter Gianna

Jim Carrey is lending his artistic vision to the memory of NBA legend Kobe Bryant after he tragically died alongside 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people in a devastating helicopter crash Sunday outside of Los Angeles. The Dumb and Dumber actor, who has spent the last few years diving into his skills as a visual artist, paid tribute to the former Los Angeles Lakers star with a sketch he shared to Twitter.

"Bye Kobe. thank you, you were AMAZING!" the words alongside the colorful drawing of Bryant on the court read.

Carrey's followers were quick to share their own tributes after seeing the emotional portrayal of the athlete.

RIP Kobe Bryant.

He was beloved by a lot of people who looked up to him.

He was truly a dedicated Basketball Player for the NBA.

He may be gone, But his legacy and memories would not be forgotten.

Thank you @JimCarrey for showing your art to pay respects for him. pic.twitter.com/uzKGJ0PCMa — Woody and Daffy Duck (@DaffyWoody) January 26, 2020

Gorgeous tribute. Prayers for his fam. — Daniel Valdes🧢 (@imDanielValdes) January 26, 2020

I just tweeted that we needed your voice. Thank you!! — Catemcg1 (@cate_catemc1) January 26, 2020

Following the loss of her husband and daughter, Bryant's wife Vanessa is trying to "be the strong one" for daughters Natalia, 17, Bianka, 3, and 7-month-old Capri, a source close to the family told PEOPLE Tuesday.

"She can hardly keep it together," the insider said. "She can't finish a sentence without crying. But she is working very hard to pull it together for the other girls. She now has to be the strong one."

"Of course, you can never be prepared for this," they continued. "Despite their ups and downs, [Vanessa and Kobe] were soulmates. She thought of him as her partner for life."

Looking at what lies ahead for her family, Vanessa "is surrounded by people who love her and love Kobe. She has a good support system. She is relying on her faith. She is not alone. But she will be grieving this for a very long time," the source added.

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images