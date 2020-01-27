Kobe Bryant's Daughter Gianna: What to Know About the Lakers Star's 13-Year-Old

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were two of nine victims in a helicopter crash in Southern California on Sunday, on their way to Gianna's team's basketball game at Bryant's Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks. Gianna Maria-Onore, known as Gigi, was the second-eldest of Bryant's four daughters and hoped to follow in her father's footsteps and become a basketball legend in her own right. She loved the game of basketball and already knew which college she wanted to attend, traveling to Lakers games, WNBA games and college games, all with Bryant by her side. Scroll through to learn more about the father-daughter duo's special bond.

She is the second of Bryant's four daughters Bryant and his wife, Vanessa Bryant, welcomed four daughters together — Natalia, 17, Gianna, 13, Bianka, 3, and Capri, 7 months. After his retirement in 2016, Bryant's main focus became his family, and he wanted to spend as much time with his girls as possible. "You have, like, road trips and times where you don't see your kids," he told Alex Rodriguez on Barstool Sports' podcast The Corp with A-Rod and Big Cat. "So every chance I get to see them, to spend time with them, even if it's 20 minutes in the car."

My Gigi A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 3, 2019 at 1:59pm PDT

She loved basketball Gianna, like her dad, had a love for the sport, working hard to become great. In 2019, a video of the teenager's basketball highlights went viral, and Bryant called his daughter "something else" on the court. "What I love about Gigi is her curiosity about the game," he told the Los Angeles Times of his daughter last year. "She's very curious. Even in a heated situation in a game where it's going back and forth, she can detach herself and come to me and ask a very specific question, which is not common. She'll come over and say, 'OK, on this particular trap when I'm trying to close the gap but she's getting on the outside, do I need to change my angle?' It's a very specific question. That's pretty damn cool." (Photo: Getty / Ethan Miller)

She was ready to carry on her father's legacy Bryant also told Kimmel that he got a kick out of fans telling him he should have a son to carry on the family tradition, something Gianna was planning to do herself. "This kid, man," he said. "The best thing that happens is when we go out and fans come up to me, and she'll be standing next to me and they'll be like: 'You've got to have a boy. You and [Vanessa] have got to have a boy, someone to carry on the tradition, the legacy.' And she's like, 'Oh, I got this.'"

#HoopsAndHeels #StealsAndStilettos A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Dec 20, 2019 at 10:21am PST