Three-Time 'Dancing With the Stars' Winner and Wife Welcome Baby Boy

Former Dancing With the Stars pro Mark Ballas and his wife BC Jean are officially reporting for parenting duty after welcoming their rainbow baby. The three-time Mirrorball Trophy winner and Jean announced Tuesday, a month after their little one's birth, the arrival of baby boy Banksi Wylde Ballas, the proud parents sharing the news alongside a sweet image of their son gripping Jean's thumb.

"Welcome to Earth my son," Ballas captioned the image, adding his son's name and birthdate of Nov. 5. Sharing the same image on her own account, Jean wrote, "Banksi Wylde Ballas Joined us earthside 11•5•23. Happy one month sweet boy. You are so loved."

Little Banksi's arrival comes after his parents announced in June that they were expecting. The couple, who married in 2016, shared the exciting news in an Instagram Reel, which documented some of their recent adventures, ending with their biggest adventure to date: parenthood. Captioning the video, they wrote, "Lately we've been...making new music, making birthday wishes, went to Disneyland, made more music stuff, turned off our phones and went to the beach, car rides with our best mate, Boba tea, made more music. Also, we've been making.... a tiny human."

Just a few months later, the couple revealed that they suffered a miscarriage last year as they released their new song "Rainbow." Opening up about the song on the Instagram page for their band Alexander Jean on Oct. 5, Ballas, who earlier this year confirmed his retirement from Dancing With the Stars, and Jean shared with fans, "We lost a baby last year, just when we thought we were in a good place to tell friends + family, we received the heavy news that our little one wasn't going to make it." The couple described the loss as "a different kind of sadness," adding that they hoped the three-minute song "brings whoever listens some kind of peace and reminds you that a rainbow isn't far behind."

Tuesday's announcement was a cause for celebration. Social media star Charli D'Amelio, who won Season 31 of the dance competition alongside Ballas, wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!! SO HAPPY FOR YOU BOTH!!!!" Long-time DWTS judge Carrie Ann Inaba added, "Congratulations Mark! It was awesome to see you tonight but to also learn that you and BC are now proud parents was such an incredible highlight! So happy for you all." Former host Tom Bergeron chimed in with, "Congratulations!!!"