UPDATE: Jamie Lynn Sigler shared a great update on Instagram after her son was finally released from the hospital. The Sopranos alum's 10-year-old son Beau was recently diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis and was left experiencing an ICU "nightmare" for 33 days. Thankfully, she updated that Beau was finally busting loose.

"After 33 days, we are busting out of here! My brave boy, you are a walking miracle," she wrote in the caption. "The rest of this story will be Beau's to tell, if he chooses to one day. Thank you to the INCREDIBLE staff at Dells Children's Hospital. The way you take care of your patients and the way you guide their families through the process, I just don't have enough words. I'm in awe of your patience, dedication, and expertise..."

Sigler was quick to close out the comment with a dose of levity and reality. "But, no offense...I hope we never see you again," she wrote with a peace hand emoji. Soak it up and enjoy that freedom. Original story continues below.

---

Jamie-Lynn Sigler shared a harrowing ordeal recently after her 10-year-old son Beau was hospitalized. According to PEOPLE, Sigler revealed that the hospital stay revealed her son was diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), which is a "rare and severe inflammatory autoimmune disorder." For Sigler, it turned a routine virus into a life-altering moment for the family.

"4 weeks ago, what seemed like a normal virus for our son, turned into a nightmare. Beau has what we believe to be, ADEM. To say this has been hard is an understatement, and I've never felt more broken. But, I have also never felt more love," Sigler wrote in the caption. "The way our friends and family have come to our rescue during this terrible time has been one of the most incredible things to experience. Maybe I could receive it because it wasn't for me, it was and always will be about Beau. The power of love, community, and prayer is so real."

The former Sopranos star added that she had an emotional discussion with Christina Applegate on their podcast, MeSsy. " I needed to get this story out of my head to understand it's not a dream, that it's real, and I am also just desperate for advice and information. If anyone has had experience with ADEM, I would love to hear from you," she added.

She was also quick to thank the doctor and nurses who did their jobs keeping Beau healthy. Sigler said they were incredible and they have high hopes he would make a recovery. "Thank you to everyone, you know who you are. I will never be able to repay you for the way you have held us and supported us," she wrote, singling out her husband Cutter and their other son Jack for playing support roles during the emergency.

"And to my husband Cutter, your patience and strength during this has been unparalleled and to our other son Jack, while you are only 6, the way you just "got it" and turned into a [caretaker] for your brother with each hospital visit reminds me of the beauty in this world," she closed the caption.