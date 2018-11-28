‘RHOA’ Star Kenya Moore Shares ‘Snapback’ Selfie 3 Weeks After Giving Birth

Kenya Moore isn’t pushing herself to make any kind of post-pregnancy transformation, but The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is celebrating her body’s “snapback” just three weeks after giving birth to daughter Brooklyn Doris Daly.

Tuesday, the new mom posted a series of photos of herself in workout gear on Instagram, showing off her abs and stomach in a trendy teal top and matching stretch pants.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The SnapBack is real!” she captioned the post, which was hashtagged with #3weekspostpartum, #47yearoldsnapback, #Csection and #teamnosleep. “[Laughing out loud]I still can’t work out yet but I feel much better. I was cut twice during my 3 hr [Caesarean section] but I made it!”

She continued, “I’ve always been healthy and worked out my entire life…whatever my body will do I’m not rushing it. It feels good to start to feel myself again. #brooklyndaly is worth every battlescar!”

Moore gave birth to her first child with husband Marc Daly on Nov. 4 after concerns about the blood flow to her placenta prompted an early delivery date.

“Marc was incredible in the delivery room. I lost a lot of blood so I’m very weak but they both were strong for me,” Moore wrote on Instagram at the time. “God is so good. We are blessed and doing well. My heart is so full at the abundance of love for our family! We love you all.”

The former Miss USA announced she and her new husband were pregnant in April at The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion, following undergoing in vitro fertilization.

Now, the Bravo personality is enjoying her first days as a mom, sharing on Instagram a beautiful Thanksgiving message alongside a photo of the infant.

“Thank God for my miracle baby, my husband and my life. When you have faith in Him all things are possible,” Moore wrote on social media on the holiday. “Happy Thanksgiving from the Dalys!”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Instagram/Kenya Moore