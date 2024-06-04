Comedian and actress Aisling Bea is about to take on a new role: mom! The Taskmaster star, 40, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with partner Jack Freeman, Bea recruiting the likes of Paul Rudd and Travis Kelce to help her announce the pregnancy news as she debuted her baby bump on stage at Big Slick '24 over the weekend.

Bea shared the exciting news alongside images and videos of herself performing as a backing dancer for Sheryl Crow at the charity event in Kansas City. In the video, the comedian danced to Crow's hit "All I Wanna Do" alongside comedian Seth Herzog, the pair concealing their faces while dancing with bare stomachs, which had cartoon faces drawn on them, on full display. Bea also shared photos of herself and her bump posing with Kelce and Rudd, whom she starred opposite in the 2019 Netflix series Living With Yourself.

(Photo: Dave Benett/Getty Images for British GQ and evian)

"Dignity intact. Got pregnant so I could try and put something beside Paul Rudd's face to make him look older," she joked in the caption before thanking her fellow celebrities for "helping me show off my bump in the most dignified and classy way possible." She also said Crow "said myself & Seth could be her very professional back up dancers with our ridiculous idea. How on brand! She really does just wanna have some fun, yawl."

The Irish comedian also thanked her partner, composer and producer Jack Freeman, and actress Elsie Hewitt "for doing full bump glam and to one of them in particular for getting me pregaroo in the first place." She went on to share a brief warning to her followers: "If you use sharpie pen on your skin, it will be there for about two days. Just if you are weighing up what a commitment to an idea is worth. Gentle dermatitis is the answer."

Bea concluded the post by quipping, "To save myself admin. Yes I am pregnant. This time it's not a joke about bread," a nod to a 2021 post in which she cradled her belly, writing, "It's a bread! Excited to announce that I have not & will not give up bread," before clarifying, "may I highlight that I am NOT pregnant. I am very bloated."

Many of Bea's followers were quick to congratulate the comedian. Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan wrote, "Aaah congratulations." Comedian Nish Kumar hilariously asked, "will you finally commit to naming this baby Nish," with the X Factor pop duo Jedward adding, "Let's go baby momma you gonna have such a cool future." Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft commented, "this. is. so. iconic."

The pregnancy news comes as Bea and Freeman approach their two-year anniversary. Celebrating their first anniversary in August 2023, Freeman captioned a gallery of images of himself and Bea, who created and starred in the comedy This Way Up, "to 1 whole year with m'lady."