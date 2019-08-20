Norman Reedus’ Partner Diane Kruger Reveals Toned Physique After Daughter’s Birth

Just months after welcoming her first child with partner, Norman Reedus, actress Diane Kruger is revealing her toned physique in a snapshot shared to social media.

On Saturday, Kruger took to Instagram to share an image of herself wearing a red bikini top, flaunting the results of her hard work at the gym.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Am I showing off ? F— yeah ’cause it’s been hard work to get my abs back,” Kruger said in the image that raked in more than 62,000 likes from fans and fellow celebrity followers. “I didn’t think it was possible after having a baby. And certainly not at my age.”

Kruger went on to thank her trainer, Hannah Bower for “sharing her journey” and helping her to get motivated.

“I don’t have a trainer, but I’ve been committed to get my body back. For myself first….but also for my [boo emoji]. The female body is AMAZING,” the first-time mom concluded with a winky faced emoji.

Teasing fans, Kruger added the unconventional hashtag, “And yes, I’m in a bikini working out cause it’s hot here and why not.”

The 42-year-old German actress best known for her roles in National Treasure and Inglorious Basterds, welcomed her a baby girl this past November with The Walking Dead star, Reedus. While the couple has been relatively quiet about their relationship, Reedus shared the first photos of their daughter this past Christmas with an image of the infant’s hand, followed days later by a snapshot of her tiny feet.

This past January, Kruger posted a blurry, zoomed-in paparazzi photo of herself holding their child and wrote about why the photo was so wrong about sharing the image.

“Dear fans, dear non fans, dear paparazzi and anyone with a conscience. We were just tagged in these paparazzi pictures of me and our daughter,” she wrote. “These pictures were taken without our consent and expose a vulnerable and innocent baby. While we understand that some people would like to see a picture of our daughter, we as parents, want nothing more than allow her to grow up in privacy and safety.”

In an interview with E! News this past winter, Kruger revealed how she was adjusting to motherhood, saying it was “already chaotic” in their household.

“I don’t think it could get any worse,” she playfully teased. “It’s a great moment of joy. We have a lot to be thankful for. It’s been a wonderful year.”