Hoda Kotb Reveals 3-Year-Old Daughter Hope's ICU Stay

Hoda Kotb is opening up about the scary reason she was absent from Today for several weeks. Returning to Studio 1A on Monday, March 6 for the first time since "a family health matter" pulled her from the air in mid-February, Kotb told viewers that her 3-year-old daughter Hope had health complications that landed her in the Intensive care unit.

Kotb, who is also mom to 6-year-old daughter Haley Joy, elaborated on the "family health matter" at the top of Monday's show. Although she stopped short of revealing too many details, she did tell viewers that her "youngest, Hope, was in the ICU for and then in the hospital for a little over a week." Kotb explained that little Hope is now home, sharing, "she is back home. I was waiting for that day to come, and we are watching her closely."

Prior to her return, the only other indication regarding the reason for her absence came on March 1, when Craig Melvin told viewers that Kotb had "a family health matter she's been dealing with," without providing any further information. Kotb herself hadn't addressed her absence prior to her Monday return. She was, however, relatively active on social media, where she shared various messages to Instagram. On Feb. 24, just a week after she last appeared on Today via a pre-taped President's Day segment, she shared a post reading, "Here's to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them," adding in the caption, "I see you... you strong women." A week later, she shared a post reading, "Sometimes miracles are just good people with kind hearts," with a message earlier this month reading, "choose hope." Her most recent social media post came Monday morning, Kotb sharing a quote from Christopher Reeve that said, "once you choose hope, anything's possible."

Kotb has not posted about her daughter. Speaking during Monday's show, Kotb told co-host Savannah Guthrie that throughout the ordeal, she realized, "when your child is ill, the amount of gratitude you can have for people who helped you out." She added, "I'm grateful for the doctors and the nurses. I'm grateful to my family and to friends like you who were there every single day."

Kotb welcomed daughters Hope and Haley via adoption with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman. She frequently posts about her home life on social media. She adopted Haley in 2017, and Hope a few years later, telling PEOPLE last year, "I always imagined family as my mom, my dad, my brother, my sister. I envisioned it that way until I was 50. Imagine someone saying, 'Hey, guess what? You're actually going to have a whole other family.' It still surprises me! It delights me to know that I have Haley and Hope. They fell asleep on me yesterday after having meltdowns, and I sang to them, and in that moment I was just thinking to myself, 'I get to feel these things. We get to have this together.' It blows my mind that I get to have this adorable little family that's just right for me."