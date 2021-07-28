'Duck Dynasty' Star Reveals Pregnancy

✖

Baby on board! The Robertson family continues to grow after Rebecca Robertson is expecting her second child with husband John Reed Loflin. The Duck Dynasty pair are already parents to their 2-year-old son, Zane Israel. While they're more than thrilled to give their baby boy a sibling, she did note in her announcement to the public that it's been a "humbling journey" and announced that their sweet child is a "rainbow baby."

"Here comes the sun [baby emoji, sun emoji, rainbow emoji] so excited to announce our rainbow baby is due in December (to be exact, the due date is actually Christmas Day [Santa emoji]," she captioned. A "Rainbow Baby" is one that is born into a family who has lost a child due to miscarriage, stillbirth, or death during infancy. "It's been a very humbling journey for us since last October & a rollercoaster ride the past couple of weeks (will share more on that later) but through every obstacle we continue to see God's goodness through our little growing miracle!" she captioned her post alongside a slideshow of family photos, including ones of she and Loflin holding up their ultrasound photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebecca . Robertson . Loflin (@rebeccalorobertson)

"P.S. Thanks everyone who has sent us love, prayers & encouragement along the way," she ended with. "It really means the world to us." Several onlookers flooded the comment section to share their congratulations and thoughts for the couple during this exciting time, including her sister-in-law Sadie Robertson — who recently just gave birth to her first child. "MY HEART IS SO HAPPY," Sadie wrote, while someone else echoed, "congrats!!! So sweet!" Loflin also took to his Instagram account to write, "What's that? Newest Loflin addition due December 25th? Blessed and Excited!"

Robertson was welcomed into the family when she was 16 years old as a foreign exchange student. Throughout the years she's remained very close with her biological mom, who lives in Taiwan. Recently, during an episode of Korie Robertson and Willie Robertson's Facebook series At Home With the Robertsons, she spoke on the sensitive topic regarding anti-Asian racism. "Someone that we know came over, an acquaintance of John Reed's and he just came over and was like, 'John Reed, you're so lucky because your wife and kid are Chinese, you can just send them to the grocery store to get toilet paper because everyone would just run away from them," she said according to Entertainment Tonight.

"That was the beginning of the quarantine when we were all out of toilet paper or whatever," she continued. "He thought that was like a funny joke, but it really wasn't funny because, first of all, we're not Chinese. Again, you know, I think it's just people kind of being ignorant and they don't think that's racist."