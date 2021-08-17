Colin Jost Confirms Scarlett Johansson Pregnancy News

✖

Colin Jost confirmed that he and Scarlett Johansson are expecting their first child together during a stand-up comedy set this weekend. Jost was performing in Ridgefield, Connecticut on Sunday, Aug. 15 when he told the crowd: "We're having a baby. It's exciting."

Jost was only confirming pregnancy rumors that have been building for a while now, particularly after Johansson was absent from most of the in-person promotional events for Black Widow. The actress appeared only in virtual events, and then only in a closeup so that most of her body was not visible. Presumably, this was to hide any signs of a baby bump. Johansson already shares one daughter named Rose from her previous marriage to French advertising executive Romain Dauriac.

Rose is now 6 years old, and seems to have taken to Jost as best as can be expected. A source close to the couple told Us Weekly: "Colin is a great father figure for Rose. He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him." That bodes well for their next child.

Johansson and Dauriac began dating in 2012, married in 2014 and then separated in 2016. Their divorce was finalized after Johansson began dating Jost in May of 2017. She and Jost got engaged in May of 2019 and married in October of 2020. They reportedly split their time between Los Angeles, California and New York City, where Jost remains a head writer and cast member on Saturday Night Live.

Johansson and Jost have slowly become a beloved Hollywood power couple in recent years, with their relationship being referenced more and more often on SNL. Johansson also regaled Ellen DeGeneres with the story of Jost's proposal in 2019. She said: "He killed it."

"He did, like, a whole James Bond situation. He's got a lot behind that news desk," she continued. "He's very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what the moment is going to be like, it's still a beautiful moment. It was very special. I think more than anything when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, that just is a lovely, special thing."

Johansson has three projects in the works according to her IMDb page, so there's no telling how her pregnancy will factor into that filming schedule. So far, the couple has not made another public statement on the big news.